Types of Motion & Energy definitions Flashcards

  • Linear Kinetic Energy
    Energy associated with an object moving in a straight line, calculated as 0.5 * m * v^2.
  • Rotational Kinetic Energy
    Energy due to an object spinning around an axis, calculated as 0.5 * I * omega^2.
  • Point Mass
    An object with mass concentrated at a single point, often used in physics to simplify problems.
  • Tangential Velocity
    The linear speed of an object moving along a circular path, perpendicular to the radius.
  • Angular Speed
    The rate at which an object rotates or spins, often denoted by omega (ω).
  • Axis of Rotation
    An imaginary line around which an object rotates or spins.
  • Translational Motion
    Movement in which all parts of an object move the same distance in a given time.
  • Rolling Motion
    A combination of rotational and translational motion, as seen in a rolling object.
  • Tidal Locking
    A situation where an object's rotational period matches its orbital period, as with the Moon.
  • Moment of Inertia
    A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, denoted by I.
  • Circular Motion
    Movement of an object along the circumference of a circle or rotation along a circular path.
  • Instantaneous Velocity
    The velocity of an object at a specific moment in time.
  • Equivalence
    The concept that two different expressions or formulas yield the same result.
  • Center of Mass
    The point in an object where mass is evenly distributed and about which it rotates.
  • Joule
    The SI unit of energy, equivalent to one newton meter.