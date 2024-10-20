Types of Motion & Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Linear Kinetic Energy Energy associated with an object moving in a straight line, calculated as 0.5 * m * v^2.

Rotational Kinetic Energy Energy due to an object spinning around an axis, calculated as 0.5 * I * omega^2.

Point Mass An object with mass concentrated at a single point, often used in physics to simplify problems.

Tangential Velocity The linear speed of an object moving along a circular path, perpendicular to the radius.

Angular Speed The rate at which an object rotates or spins, often denoted by omega (ω).

Axis of Rotation An imaginary line around which an object rotates or spins.

Translational Motion Movement in which all parts of an object move the same distance in a given time.

Rolling Motion A combination of rotational and translational motion, as seen in a rolling object.

Tidal Locking A situation where an object's rotational period matches its orbital period, as with the Moon.

Moment of Inertia A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, denoted by I.

Circular Motion Movement of an object along the circumference of a circle or rotation along a circular path.

Instantaneous Velocity The velocity of an object at a specific moment in time.

Equivalence The concept that two different expressions or formulas yield the same result.

Center of Mass The point in an object where mass is evenly distributed and about which it rotates.