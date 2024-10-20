Types of Motion & Energy definitions Flashcards
Types of Motion & Energy definitions
- Linear Kinetic EnergyEnergy associated with an object moving in a straight line, calculated as 0.5 * m * v^2.
- Rotational Kinetic EnergyEnergy due to an object spinning around an axis, calculated as 0.5 * I * omega^2.
- Point MassAn object with mass concentrated at a single point, often used in physics to simplify problems.
- Tangential VelocityThe linear speed of an object moving along a circular path, perpendicular to the radius.
- Angular SpeedThe rate at which an object rotates or spins, often denoted by omega (ω).
- Axis of RotationAn imaginary line around which an object rotates or spins.
- Translational MotionMovement in which all parts of an object move the same distance in a given time.
- Rolling MotionA combination of rotational and translational motion, as seen in a rolling object.
- Tidal LockingA situation where an object's rotational period matches its orbital period, as with the Moon.
- Moment of InertiaA measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, denoted by I.
- Circular MotionMovement of an object along the circumference of a circle or rotation along a circular path.
- Instantaneous VelocityThe velocity of an object at a specific moment in time.
- EquivalenceThe concept that two different expressions or formulas yield the same result.
- Center of MassThe point in an object where mass is evenly distributed and about which it rotates.
- JouleThe SI unit of energy, equivalent to one newton meter.