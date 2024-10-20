Unit Vectors definitions Flashcards
Unit Vectors definitions
- Unit VectorsVectors with a magnitude of one, used to simplify vector representation in the Cartesian coordinate system.
- MagnitudeThe length or size of a vector, often calculated using the Pythagorean theorem.
- DirectionThe orientation of a vector in space, often described using angles or unit vectors.
- Cartesian Coordinate SystemA coordinate system that specifies each point uniquely in a plane by a pair of numerical coordinates.
- Vector AdditionThe process of combining vectors by adding their corresponding components.
- ComponentsThe projections of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system, often expressed using unit vectors.
- i, j, k NotationA notation using unit vectors to represent vector components along the x, y, and z axes.
- Resultant VectorThe vector sum of two or more vectors, representing the combined effect of the vectors.
- Graphical RepresentationA method of visualizing vectors using diagrams, often involving grid squares.
- Trigonometric FunctionsFunctions like sine and cosine used to relate the angles and sides of a triangle.
- DecompositionThe process of breaking a vector into its component parts along the coordinate axes.
- Pythagorean TheoremA mathematical equation relating the lengths of the sides of a right triangle.
- Algebraic RepresentationExpressing vectors using equations and unit vectors to specify components.
- Tip to Tail MethodA method of vector addition where the tail of one vector is placed at the tip of another.
- Negative DirectionThe opposite direction along an axis, often indicated by a negative sign in vector notation.