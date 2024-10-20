Unit Vectors definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Unit Vectors Vectors with a magnitude of one, used to simplify vector representation in the Cartesian coordinate system.

Magnitude The length or size of a vector, often calculated using the Pythagorean theorem.

Direction The orientation of a vector in space, often described using angles or unit vectors.

Cartesian Coordinate System A coordinate system that specifies each point uniquely in a plane by a pair of numerical coordinates.

Vector Addition The process of combining vectors by adding their corresponding components.

Components The projections of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system, often expressed using unit vectors.

i, j, k Notation A notation using unit vectors to represent vector components along the x, y, and z axes.

Resultant Vector The vector sum of two or more vectors, representing the combined effect of the vectors.

Graphical Representation A method of visualizing vectors using diagrams, often involving grid squares.

Trigonometric Functions Functions like sine and cosine used to relate the angles and sides of a triangle.

Decomposition The process of breaking a vector into its component parts along the coordinate axes.

Pythagorean Theorem A mathematical equation relating the lengths of the sides of a right triangle.

Algebraic Representation Expressing vectors using equations and unit vectors to specify components.

Tip to Tail Method A method of vector addition where the tail of one vector is placed at the tip of another.