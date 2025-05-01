Unit Vectors quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you express a vector, such as vector b, using unit vectors in the Cartesian coordinate system?

To express a vector b using unit vectors in the Cartesian coordinate system, write it as the sum of its components along the x, y, and z axes multiplied by the corresponding unit vectors: b = b_x i + b_y j + b_z k, where b_x, b_y, and b_z are the scalar components of b in the x, y, and z directions, and i, j, and k are the unit vectors in those directions.