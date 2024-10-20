Skip to main content
Unit Conversions definitions Flashcards

Unit Conversions definitions
  • SI system
    A standardized system of units used globally in science and industry, ensuring compatibility and consistency in measurements.
  • Non-SI units
    Units not part of the International System of Units, often requiring conversion for scientific calculations.
  • Conversion factor
    A ratio expressed as a fraction that relates two different units, used to convert measurements.
  • Conversion ratio
    Another term for conversion factor, emphasizing its expression as a fraction to facilitate unit conversion.
  • Metric prefixes
    Prefixes that denote powers of ten, used to express multiples or fractions of units in the metric system.
  • Kilogram
    The base unit of mass in the SI system, equivalent to 1000 grams.
  • Pound
    A unit of mass in the imperial system, often converted to kilograms in scientific contexts.
  • Miles per hour
    A unit of speed expressing the number of miles traveled in one hour, often converted to meters per second.
  • Meters per second
    The SI unit of speed, representing the distance in meters traveled in one second.
  • Feet squared
    A unit of area in the imperial system, often converted to meters squared in scientific calculations.
  • Meters squared
    The SI unit of area, representing a square with sides of one meter each.
  • Exponent
    A mathematical notation indicating the number of times a unit is multiplied by itself.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction, representing the number of parts considered.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction, representing the total number of equal parts.
  • Canceling units
    A method in unit conversion where units in the numerator and denominator are eliminated to simplify calculations.