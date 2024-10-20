Unit Conversions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

SI system A standardized system of units used globally in science and industry, ensuring compatibility and consistency in measurements.

Non-SI units Units not part of the International System of Units, often requiring conversion for scientific calculations.

Conversion factor A ratio expressed as a fraction that relates two different units, used to convert measurements.

Conversion ratio Another term for conversion factor, emphasizing its expression as a fraction to facilitate unit conversion.

Metric prefixes Prefixes that denote powers of ten, used to express multiples or fractions of units in the metric system.

Kilogram The base unit of mass in the SI system, equivalent to 1000 grams.

Pound A unit of mass in the imperial system, often converted to kilograms in scientific contexts.

Miles per hour A unit of speed expressing the number of miles traveled in one hour, often converted to meters per second.

Meters per second The SI unit of speed, representing the distance in meters traveled in one second.

Feet squared A unit of area in the imperial system, often converted to meters squared in scientific calculations.

Meters squared The SI unit of area, representing a square with sides of one meter each.

Exponent A mathematical notation indicating the number of times a unit is multiplied by itself.

Numerator The top part of a fraction, representing the number of parts considered.

Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, representing the total number of equal parts.