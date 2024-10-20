Unit Conversions quiz Flashcards
Unit Conversions quiz
The temperature outside is 40 degrees Celsius. What is this in degrees Fahrenheit?
To convert from degrees Celsius to degrees Fahrenheit, use the formula: F = (C * 9/5) + 32. For 40 degrees Celsius, F = (40 * 9/5) + 32 = 104 degrees Fahrenheit.What is the first step in performing a unit conversion?
The first step is to write your given and target units, identifying the starting point and the desired unit to convert to.How do you determine which conversion factor to use?
You choose a conversion factor that allows the units you want to cancel to appear on opposite sides of the fraction, ensuring they cancel out.What is the purpose of writing conversion factors as fractions?
Writing conversion factors as fractions helps to cancel out units on the top with units on the bottom, facilitating the conversion process.How do you handle unit conversions involving exponents?
For units with exponents, multiply the conversion factor as many times as the number in the exponent to ensure all units are properly converted.What is the conversion factor for converting pounds to kilograms?
The conversion factor is 1 kilogram equals 2.2 pounds, which can be written as a fraction to cancel out pounds.How do you convert miles per hour to meters per second?
Convert miles to meters using conversion factors for miles to kilometers and kilometers to meters, then convert hours to seconds.What is the conversion factor for converting feet to meters?
The conversion factor is 1 foot equals 0.305 meters, which is used to cancel out feet when converting to meters.How do you convert a unit with a metric prefix, like kilometers, to a base unit like meters?
Use the metric prefix as a conversion factor, such as 1 kilometer equals 1,000 meters, to convert to the base unit.What is the final step in the unit conversion process?
The final step is to multiply all the numbers on the top and divide by all the numbers on the bottom to get the converted value.