Unit Conversions quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you convert a velocity of 58 meters per second (m/s) to miles per hour (mph)?

To convert 58 m/s to mph, use the following steps: (1) Convert meters to miles using the conversion factor 1 mile = 1609 meters, and (2) convert seconds to hours using 1 hour = 3600 seconds. The formula is: velocity (mph) = 58 m/s × (1 mile / 1609 m) × (3600 s / 1 hour). Multiply these together to get the velocity in mph.