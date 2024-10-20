Introduction to Units definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Units definitions
- PhysicsThe study of natural phenomena involving measurements and equations.
- SI SystemThe main unit system used in physics, also known as the International System of Units.
- Metric PrefixesShorthand symbols representing powers of ten to express large or small numbers.
- Scientific NotationA method to express long numbers in a compact form using powers of ten.
- ExponentsNumbers indicating the power of ten in scientific notation, showing decimal place shifts.
- Standard FormThe normal representation of numbers without using scientific notation.
- Base UnitsFundamental units in the metric system, such as meters, grams, and seconds.
- KilogramThe SI unit of mass, abbreviated as kg.
- NewtonThe SI unit of force, equivalent to kg·m/s².
- HectoA metric prefix denoting a factor of 100, or 10².
- MilliA metric prefix denoting a factor of one thousandth, or 10⁻³.
- MicroA metric prefix denoting a factor of one millionth, or 10⁻⁶.
- Decimal PlaceThe position of a number relative to the decimal point, crucial in scientific notation.
- Imperial SystemA unit system using pounds, feet, and inches, less common in physics.
- AccelerationA physical quantity measured in meters per second squared in the SI system.