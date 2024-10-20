Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Units definitions Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Units definitions
2 students found this helpful
1/15
  • Physics
    The study of natural phenomena involving measurements and equations.
  • SI System
    The main unit system used in physics, also known as the International System of Units.
  • Metric Prefixes
    Shorthand symbols representing powers of ten to express large or small numbers.
  • Scientific Notation
    A method to express long numbers in a compact form using powers of ten.
  • Exponents
    Numbers indicating the power of ten in scientific notation, showing decimal place shifts.
  • Standard Form
    The normal representation of numbers without using scientific notation.
  • Base Units
    Fundamental units in the metric system, such as meters, grams, and seconds.
  • Kilogram
    The SI unit of mass, abbreviated as kg.
  • Newton
    The SI unit of force, equivalent to kg·m/s².
  • Hecto
    A metric prefix denoting a factor of 100, or 10².
  • Milli
    A metric prefix denoting a factor of one thousandth, or 10⁻³.
  • Micro
    A metric prefix denoting a factor of one millionth, or 10⁻⁶.
  • Decimal Place
    The position of a number relative to the decimal point, crucial in scientific notation.
  • Imperial System
    A unit system using pounds, feet, and inches, less common in physics.
  • Acceleration
    A physical quantity measured in meters per second squared in the SI system.