Introduction to Units definitions Flashcards

Physics The study of natural phenomena involving measurements and equations.

SI System The main unit system used in physics, also known as the International System of Units.

Metric Prefixes Shorthand symbols representing powers of ten to express large or small numbers.

Scientific Notation A method to express long numbers in a compact form using powers of ten.

Exponents Numbers indicating the power of ten in scientific notation, showing decimal place shifts.

Standard Form The normal representation of numbers without using scientific notation.

Base Units Fundamental units in the metric system, such as meters, grams, and seconds.

Kilogram The SI unit of mass, abbreviated as kg.

Newton The SI unit of force, equivalent to kg·m/s².

Hecto A metric prefix denoting a factor of 100, or 10².

Milli A metric prefix denoting a factor of one thousandth, or 10⁻³.

Micro A metric prefix denoting a factor of one millionth, or 10⁻⁶.

Decimal Place The position of a number relative to the decimal point, crucial in scientific notation.

Imperial System A unit system using pounds, feet, and inches, less common in physics.