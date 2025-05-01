Introduction to Units quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to Units quiz #1
What unit is frequency measured in?Frequency is measured in hertz (Hz).Why is a cubic centimeter considered a derived unit?A cubic centimeter is a derived unit because it is formed by combining base units (centimeters) through multiplication (cm × cm × cm), representing volume.What unit is used to measure electric current?Electric current is measured in amperes (A).What are the SI units for acceleration?The SI units for acceleration are meters per second squared (m/s²).What is the unit of measure for electrical current?The unit of measure for electrical current is the ampere (A).What is the unit of measurement for electrical current?The unit of measurement for electrical current is the ampere (A).What are the units of acceleration?The units of acceleration are meters per second squared (m/s²).Potential difference is measured in which units?Potential difference is measured in volts (V).What is the unit of measure for energy?The unit of measure for energy is the joule (J).Which physical quantity does a light-year measure?A light-year measures distance.What is the SI unit for momentum?The SI unit for momentum is kilogram meter per second (kg·m/s).What does a reference point provide in physics?A reference point provides a fixed location used to determine the position or motion of an object.Which statement accurately describes the difference between mass and weight?Mass is a measure of the amount of matter in an object and does not change with location, while weight is the force exerted by gravity on that mass and can change depending on the gravitational field.What unit is electric current measured in?Electric current is measured in amperes (A).What are the units for work?The units for work are joules (J).What is a nanosecond?A nanosecond is one billionth of a second, or 10⁻⁹ seconds.What is the SI unit for potential difference?The SI unit for potential difference is the volt (V).How is a light-year defined in terms of time?A light-year is the distance that light travels in one Earth year.How is the distance to stars like Sirius commonly expressed in astronomy?The distance to stars like Sirius is commonly expressed in astronomical units (AU) or light-years.What is the law of superposition in physics?The law of superposition states that when two or more effects or influences overlap, the total effect is the sum of the individual effects.Which units are used to measure both velocity and speed?Velocity and speed are both measured in meters per second (m/s) in the SI system.Which statement best describes the meter?The meter is the SI base unit of length.Which statement accurately describes a light-year?A light-year is the distance that light travels in one year.Which phrase describes air pressure?Air pressure is the force exerted by air per unit area.What are the units for the spring constant?The units for the spring constant are newtons per meter (N/m).Which statement best describes physical science?Physical science is the study of non-living systems, including physics and chemistry.What is the basis of the current standard for the meter?The current standard for the meter is based on the distance light travels in a vacuum in a specific fraction of a second.Which units are used to measure force?Force is measured in newtons (N) in the SI system.What is an astronomical unit (AU)?An astronomical unit (AU) is the average distance from the Earth to the Sun.What is a downburst and why is it hazardous to airplanes?A downburst is a strong downward current of air, which can be hazardous to airplanes because it can cause sudden changes in wind speed and direction, affecting flight stability.What does it mean when the medium is uniform in physics?When the medium is uniform, its properties are the same throughout.What is the meaning of 'la física'?'La física' means 'physics,' which is the study of natural phenomena involving measurements and equations.If a fathom is a measure of depth, what does it represent?A fathom is a unit of length used to measure depth, especially in water.How did ancient people use the shadow cast by a stick or obelisk?Ancient people used the shadow cast by a stick or obelisk to measure time and determine directions.What is a constant, stable guide to which all lengths are directed called?A constant, stable guide to which all lengths are directed is called a standard of length.What is a location in space with no size or dimension called?A location in space with no size or dimension is called a point.What does an ammeter measure?An ammeter measures electric current.How can you express a distance of 1500 meters using metric prefixes?A distance of 1500 meters can be expressed as 1.5 kilometers (km) using metric prefixes.If a bicycle wheel has a diameter of 63 centimeters, how can this be expressed in meters?A diameter of 63 centimeters can be expressed as 0.63 meters.Why does the distance between two points appear shorter on a map than in real life?The distance appears shorter on a map than in real life due to the use of a scale that reduces real distances proportionally.