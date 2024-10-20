Vector Composition & Decomposition definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Magnitude The length of a vector, representing its size or quantity.

Direction The angle a vector makes with the positive x-axis, often denoted as theta x.

Components The projections of a vector along the x and y axes, forming the legs of a triangle.

Vector Composition The process of finding a vector's magnitude and direction from its components.

Vector Decomposition The process of finding a vector's components from its magnitude and direction.

Pythagorean Theorem A mathematical equation used to calculate the hypotenuse of a right triangle.

SOHCAHTOA A mnemonic for remembering trigonometric functions: sine, cosine, and tangent.

Inverse Tangent A function used to calculate the angle from the ratio of the opposite to adjacent sides.

Hypotenuse The longest side of a right triangle, opposite the right angle.

Theta X The angle a vector makes with the x-axis, used to determine direction.

Cosine A trigonometric function used to find the adjacent side of a right triangle.

Sine A trigonometric function used to find the opposite side of a right triangle.

Arctangent Another term for inverse tangent, used to find an angle from a ratio.

Degrees Mode A calculator setting used to measure angles in degrees.