Vector Composition & Decomposition definitions Flashcards
Back
Vector Composition & Decomposition definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- MagnitudeThe length of a vector, representing its size or quantity.
- DirectionThe angle a vector makes with the positive x-axis, often denoted as theta x.
- ComponentsThe projections of a vector along the x and y axes, forming the legs of a triangle.
- Vector CompositionThe process of finding a vector's magnitude and direction from its components.
- Vector DecompositionThe process of finding a vector's components from its magnitude and direction.
- Pythagorean TheoremA mathematical equation used to calculate the hypotenuse of a right triangle.
- SOHCAHTOAA mnemonic for remembering trigonometric functions: sine, cosine, and tangent.
- Inverse TangentA function used to calculate the angle from the ratio of the opposite to adjacent sides.
- HypotenuseThe longest side of a right triangle, opposite the right angle.
- Theta XThe angle a vector makes with the x-axis, used to determine direction.
- CosineA trigonometric function used to find the adjacent side of a right triangle.
- SineA trigonometric function used to find the opposite side of a right triangle.
- ArctangentAnother term for inverse tangent, used to find an angle from a ratio.
- Degrees ModeA calculator setting used to measure angles in degrees.
- ResultantThe vector sum of two or more vectors, representing the shortest path.