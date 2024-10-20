Vector Composition & Decomposition definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Vector Composition & Decomposition definitions
  • Magnitude
    The length of a vector, representing its size or quantity.
  • Direction
    The angle a vector makes with the positive x-axis, often denoted as theta x.
  • Components
    The projections of a vector along the x and y axes, forming the legs of a triangle.
  • Vector Composition
    The process of finding a vector's magnitude and direction from its components.
  • Vector Decomposition
    The process of finding a vector's components from its magnitude and direction.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    A mathematical equation used to calculate the hypotenuse of a right triangle.
  • SOHCAHTOA
    A mnemonic for remembering trigonometric functions: sine, cosine, and tangent.
  • Inverse Tangent
    A function used to calculate the angle from the ratio of the opposite to adjacent sides.
  • Hypotenuse
    The longest side of a right triangle, opposite the right angle.
  • Theta X
    The angle a vector makes with the x-axis, used to determine direction.
  • Cosine
    A trigonometric function used to find the adjacent side of a right triangle.
  • Sine
    A trigonometric function used to find the opposite side of a right triangle.
  • Arctangent
    Another term for inverse tangent, used to find an angle from a ratio.
  • Degrees Mode
    A calculator setting used to measure angles in degrees.
  • Resultant
    The vector sum of two or more vectors, representing the shortest path.