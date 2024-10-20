Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product) definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product) definitions

Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product) definitions
  • Scalar Product
    A method of vector multiplication resulting in a scalar, calculated using the cosine of the angle between vectors.
  • Vector Product
    A method of vector multiplication resulting in a new vector, perpendicular to the original vectors, using the sine of the angle.
  • Right Hand Rule
    A technique to determine the direction of the vector product by pointing fingers along the first vector and curling towards the second.
  • Magnitude
    The size or length of a vector, calculated for vector products using the sine of the angle between vectors.
  • Direction
    The orientation of a vector in space, determined for vector products using the right hand rule.
  • Perpendicular
    Describes the relationship of the vector product to the original vectors, forming a right angle with them.
  • Parallel Components
    Parts of a vector that lie in the same direction as another vector, used in scalar product calculations.
  • Angle
    The measure of rotation between two vectors, crucial for calculating both scalar and vector products.
  • Sine
    A trigonometric function used in calculating the magnitude of the vector product.
  • Cosine
    A trigonometric function used in calculating the scalar product of vectors.
  • Zero Cross Product
    Occurs when vectors are parallel or antiparallel, resulting in no vector product.
  • 2D Orientation
    A plane in which vectors lie, affecting the calculation of vector products.
  • 3D Orientation
    A spatial arrangement of vectors, requiring consideration of all three axes for vector products.
  • Circle with Dot
    A symbol indicating a vector pointing out of the page towards the observer.
  • Circle with X
    A symbol indicating a vector pointing into the page away from the observer.