Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product) definitions Flashcards

Scalar Product A method of vector multiplication resulting in a scalar, calculated using the cosine of the angle between vectors.

Vector Product A method of vector multiplication resulting in a new vector, perpendicular to the original vectors, using the sine of the angle.

Right Hand Rule A technique to determine the direction of the vector product by pointing fingers along the first vector and curling towards the second.

Magnitude The size or length of a vector, calculated for vector products using the sine of the angle between vectors.

Direction The orientation of a vector in space, determined for vector products using the right hand rule.

Perpendicular Describes the relationship of the vector product to the original vectors, forming a right angle with them.

Parallel Components Parts of a vector that lie in the same direction as another vector, used in scalar product calculations.

Angle The measure of rotation between two vectors, crucial for calculating both scalar and vector products.

Sine A trigonometric function used in calculating the magnitude of the vector product.

Cosine A trigonometric function used in calculating the scalar product of vectors.

Zero Cross Product Occurs when vectors are parallel or antiparallel, resulting in no vector product.

2D Orientation A plane in which vectors lie, affecting the calculation of vector products.

3D Orientation A spatial arrangement of vectors, requiring consideration of all three axes for vector products.

Circle with Dot A symbol indicating a vector pointing out of the page towards the observer.