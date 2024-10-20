Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product) quiz Flashcards

What is the vector product (cross product) and how is it calculated?
The vector product, also known as the cross product, results in a new vector that is perpendicular to the original vectors. It is calculated using the formula |C| = |A||B|sin(theta), where theta is the angle between vectors A and B. The direction of the vector product is determined using the right-hand rule.
How does the right-hand rule help determine the direction of a cross product?
The right-hand rule is used to determine the direction of the cross product vector. Point your fingers along the first vector (A), then curl them towards the second vector (B). Your thumb will point in the direction of the cross product vector (C).
What happens to the cross product when two vectors are parallel or antiparallel?
When two vectors are parallel (0 degrees) or antiparallel (180 degrees), the cross product is zero because sin(0) and sin(180) are both zero.
What is the significance of the angle in calculating a cross product?
The angle used in the cross product formula is the smallest angle between the two vectors.
How does the cross product differ from the dot product?
The cross product results in a vector, while the dot product results in a scalar.
