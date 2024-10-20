Introduction to Vectors definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Vectors definitions
Terms in this set (12)
- VectorA quantity with both magnitude and direction, represented as an arrow in diagrams.
- ScalarA quantity with only magnitude, such as mass or temperature, without direction.
- DisplacementThe shortest path between the initial and final position, often calculated using vectors.
- Parallel VectorsVectors that have the same or opposite direction, allowing for straightforward addition.
- Perpendicular VectorsVectors at right angles to each other, requiring the Pythagorean Theorem for combination.
- Pythagorean TheoremA mathematical equation used to calculate the hypotenuse of a right triangle.
- HypotenuseThe longest side of a right triangle, opposite the right angle, representing resultant displacement.
- Resultant VectorThe vector sum of two or more vectors, representing total displacement.
- Antiparallel VectorsVectors that are parallel but in opposite directions, affecting displacement calculation.
- TriangleA geometric shape formed by vectors, used to visualize and calculate resultant displacement.
- MagnitudeThe size or length of a vector, representing its strength or extent.
- DirectionThe orientation of a vector in space, indicated by the arrow's direction.