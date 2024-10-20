Introduction to Vectors definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Vector A quantity with both magnitude and direction, represented as an arrow in diagrams.

Scalar A quantity with only magnitude, such as mass or temperature, without direction.

Displacement The shortest path between the initial and final position, often calculated using vectors.

Parallel Vectors Vectors that have the same or opposite direction, allowing for straightforward addition.

Perpendicular Vectors Vectors at right angles to each other, requiring the Pythagorean Theorem for combination.

Pythagorean Theorem A mathematical equation used to calculate the hypotenuse of a right triangle.

Hypotenuse The longest side of a right triangle, opposite the right angle, representing resultant displacement.

Resultant Vector The vector sum of two or more vectors, representing total displacement.

Antiparallel Vectors Vectors that are parallel but in opposite directions, affecting displacement calculation.

Triangle A geometric shape formed by vectors, used to visualize and calculate resultant displacement.

Magnitude The size or length of a vector, representing its strength or extent.