Introduction to Vectors definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Vectors definitions
  • Vector
    A quantity with both magnitude and direction, represented as an arrow in diagrams.
  • Scalar
    A quantity with only magnitude, such as mass or temperature, without direction.
  • Displacement
    The shortest path between the initial and final position, often calculated using vectors.
  • Parallel Vectors
    Vectors that have the same or opposite direction, allowing for straightforward addition.
  • Perpendicular Vectors
    Vectors at right angles to each other, requiring the Pythagorean Theorem for combination.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    A mathematical equation used to calculate the hypotenuse of a right triangle.
  • Hypotenuse
    The longest side of a right triangle, opposite the right angle, representing resultant displacement.
  • Resultant Vector
    The vector sum of two or more vectors, representing total displacement.
  • Antiparallel Vectors
    Vectors that are parallel but in opposite directions, affecting displacement calculation.
  • Triangle
    A geometric shape formed by vectors, used to visualize and calculate resultant displacement.
  • Magnitude
    The size or length of a vector, representing its strength or extent.
  • Direction
    The orientation of a vector in space, indicated by the arrow's direction.