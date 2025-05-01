Introduction to Vectors quiz #1 Flashcards
Which of the following is a vector quantity?A vector quantity is a physical quantity that has both magnitude and direction, such as displacement or velocity.Which vector is equal to the cross product of two vectors a and b?The cross product of two vectors a and b results in a vector that is perpendicular to both a and b, with a magnitude equal to |a||b|sinθ, where θ is the angle between them.At which point is an image formed in the context of vector displacement?An image or resultant point is formed at the tip of the resultant vector, which represents the total displacement from the starting point after combining all vector movements.What must be included with magnitude to represent a vector?A vector must include both magnitude and direction.Which of the following is an example of a vector?Displacement is an example of a vector because it has both magnitude and direction.Which statement about vectors is true?Vectors have both magnitude and direction, and their addition depends on both these properties.The video showed examples of vector operations on which two vector quantities?The video showed examples of vector operations on displacement vectors.What is the angle between two vectors when they are perpendicular?The angle between two perpendicular vectors is 90 degrees.If someone uses the formula (vi cosθ)t in a calculation, which value are they most likely trying to find?They are most likely trying to find the horizontal displacement or component of velocity over time.Which of the following are vector quantities?Vector quantities include displacement and velocity, as both have magnitude and direction.Complete this statement: Divergence is to moving away as convergence is to _______.Convergence is to moving toward.What determines the magnitude and direction of the sum of two vectors?The magnitude and direction of the sum of two vectors depend on both their individual magnitudes and the angle between them.What is the difference between magnetic heading and magnetic course in the context of vectors?Magnetic heading refers to the direction in which a vehicle is pointed, while magnetic course refers to the actual path over the ground, both of which can be represented as vectors.What tool helped sailors determine direction at sea using vectors?The compass helped sailors determine direction at sea by providing a reference for vector direction.If two vectors v1 and v2 are perpendicular, how do you find the magnitude of their resultant?If v1 and v2 are perpendicular, the magnitude of their resultant is found using the Pythagorean theorem: √(v1² + v2²).Which of the following is a vector quantity?A vector quantity is any physical quantity that has both magnitude and direction, such as displacement.How do you compare the magnitudes and directions of six vectors labeled A to F?To compare the magnitudes and directions of six vectors, examine each vector's length (magnitude) and the direction it points, as vectors are defined by both properties.What is true about vectors with an x component of zero?Vectors with an x component of zero are oriented entirely along the y-axis (vertical direction).How is a clarinet modeled in terms of vectors and physics?A clarinet can be modeled as a cylindrical pipe, where the direction and magnitude of sound waves can be represented as vectors.If an underwater diver sees the sun at 60 degrees above the horizontal, how can this be described using vectors?The direction from the diver to the sun can be represented as a vector making a 60-degree angle with the horizontal axis.