Velocity in 2D definitions Flashcards

Velocity in 2D definitions

Velocity in 2D definitions
  • Speed
    A scalar quantity representing distance traveled over time, without direction.
  • Velocity
    A vector quantity representing displacement over time, including both magnitude and direction.
  • Displacement
    A vector quantity representing the shortest path between two points, with both magnitude and direction.
  • Vector
    A quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to represent displacement and velocity.
  • Scalar
    A quantity with only magnitude, such as speed or distance, without direction.
  • Magnitude
    The size or length of a vector, representing the amount without direction.
  • Direction
    The orientation of a vector in space, often specified by an angle.
  • Theta
    The angle used to describe the direction of a vector in two-dimensional motion.
  • Components
    The projections of a vector along the axes, typically labeled as x and y components.
  • VX
    The x-component of a velocity vector, calculated using displacement or trigonometry.
  • VY
    The y-component of a velocity vector, calculated using displacement or trigonometry.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    A mathematical equation used to calculate the hypotenuse of a right triangle.
  • Tangent Inverse
    A trigonometric function used to calculate the angle of a vector from its components.
  • Hypotenuse
    The longest side of a right triangle, opposite the right angle, representing the vector's magnitude.
  • Trigonometric Functions
    Mathematical functions like sine and cosine used to calculate vector components.