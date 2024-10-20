Velocity in 2D definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Speed A scalar quantity representing distance traveled over time, without direction.

Velocity A vector quantity representing displacement over time, including both magnitude and direction.

Displacement A vector quantity representing the shortest path between two points, with both magnitude and direction.

Vector A quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to represent displacement and velocity.

Scalar A quantity with only magnitude, such as speed or distance, without direction.

Magnitude The size or length of a vector, representing the amount without direction.

Direction The orientation of a vector in space, often specified by an angle.

Theta The angle used to describe the direction of a vector in two-dimensional motion.

Components The projections of a vector along the axes, typically labeled as x and y components.

VX The x-component of a velocity vector, calculated using displacement or trigonometry.

VY The y-component of a velocity vector, calculated using displacement or trigonometry.

Pythagorean Theorem A mathematical equation used to calculate the hypotenuse of a right triangle.

Tangent Inverse A trigonometric function used to calculate the angle of a vector from its components.

Hypotenuse The longest side of a right triangle, opposite the right angle, representing the vector's magnitude.