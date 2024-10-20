Skip to main content
Vertical Equilibrium & The Normal Force definitions Flashcards

Vertical Equilibrium & The Normal Force definitions
  • Equilibrium
    A state where the sum of all forces on an object is zero, resulting in zero acceleration.
  • Normal Force
    A force acting perpendicular to the surface of contact, adjusting to maintain equilibrium.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity, which is zero in equilibrium scenarios.
  • Weight Force
    The force due to gravity acting on an object, calculated as mass times gravitational acceleration.
  • Free Body Diagram
    A visual representation of all forces acting on an object, used to solve equilibrium problems.
  • Applied Force
    An external force acting on an object, which can affect the normal force and equilibrium.
  • Gravitational Pull
    The force exerted by gravity on an object, contributing to its weight.
  • Newton's Second Law
    A principle stating that force equals mass times acceleration (F=ma).
  • Constant Velocity
    A state of motion where an object's speed and direction remain unchanged.
  • Surface Contact
    The interaction between two surfaces, where the normal force acts perpendicular.
  • Perpendicular
    A direction at a 90-degree angle to a given surface, characteristic of the normal force.
  • Force Cancellation
    The condition where opposing forces are equal, resulting in equilibrium.
  • Net Force
    The overall force acting on an object, which is zero in equilibrium.
  • Magnitude
    The size or amount of a force, often measured in newtons.
  • Contact Force
    A force that occurs at the point of contact between two objects, such as the normal force.