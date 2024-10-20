Vertical Equilibrium & The Normal Force definitions Flashcards
Vertical Equilibrium & The Normal Force definitions
- EquilibriumA state where the sum of all forces on an object is zero, resulting in zero acceleration.
- Normal ForceA force acting perpendicular to the surface of contact, adjusting to maintain equilibrium.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity, which is zero in equilibrium scenarios.
- Weight ForceThe force due to gravity acting on an object, calculated as mass times gravitational acceleration.
- Free Body DiagramA visual representation of all forces acting on an object, used to solve equilibrium problems.
- Applied ForceAn external force acting on an object, which can affect the normal force and equilibrium.
- Gravitational PullThe force exerted by gravity on an object, contributing to its weight.
- Newton's Second LawA principle stating that force equals mass times acceleration (F=ma).
- Constant VelocityA state of motion where an object's speed and direction remain unchanged.
- Surface ContactThe interaction between two surfaces, where the normal force acts perpendicular.
- PerpendicularA direction at a 90-degree angle to a given surface, characteristic of the normal force.
- Force CancellationThe condition where opposing forces are equal, resulting in equilibrium.
- Net ForceThe overall force acting on an object, which is zero in equilibrium.
- MagnitudeThe size or amount of a force, often measured in newtons.
- Contact ForceA force that occurs at the point of contact between two objects, such as the normal force.