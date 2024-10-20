Vertical Equilibrium & The Normal Force definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Equilibrium A state where the sum of all forces on an object is zero, resulting in zero acceleration.

Normal Force A force acting perpendicular to the surface of contact, adjusting to maintain equilibrium.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity, which is zero in equilibrium scenarios.

Weight Force The force due to gravity acting on an object, calculated as mass times gravitational acceleration.

Free Body Diagram A visual representation of all forces acting on an object, used to solve equilibrium problems.

Applied Force An external force acting on an object, which can affect the normal force and equilibrium.

Gravitational Pull The force exerted by gravity on an object, contributing to its weight.

Newton's Second Law A principle stating that force equals mass times acceleration (F=ma).

Constant Velocity A state of motion where an object's speed and direction remain unchanged.

Surface Contact The interaction between two surfaces, where the normal force acts perpendicular.

Perpendicular A direction at a 90-degree angle to a given surface, characteristic of the normal force.

Force Cancellation The condition where opposing forces are equal, resulting in equilibrium.

Net Force The overall force acting on an object, which is zero in equilibrium.

Magnitude The size or amount of a force, often measured in newtons.