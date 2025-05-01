Vertical Equilibrium & The Normal Force quiz #1 Flashcards
Vertical Equilibrium & The Normal Force quiz #1
In the context of vertical equilibrium, what is the direction of the normal force relative to the surface of contact?The normal force always acts perpendicular (at 90 degrees) to the surface of contact.What does it mean for an object to be in equilibrium according to Newton's second law?It means the sum of all forces acting on the object is zero. As a result, the object's acceleration is also zero.If a box is moving at a constant velocity, what can you conclude about the net force acting on it?The net force acting on the box is zero. This is because constant velocity implies no acceleration and thus balanced forces.How do you determine the normal force when additional downward force is applied to an object resting on a surface?You add the additional downward force to the object's weight. The normal force equals the sum of the weight and the applied force.What happens to the normal force if you pull upward on an object resting on a table with a force less than its weight?The normal force decreases but remains positive. It equals the object's weight minus the upward applied force.What is the normal force when the upward applied force on an object exceeds its weight?The normal force becomes zero because the object loses contact with the surface. The object then accelerates upward.Why is there no direct formula for the normal force like there is for weight (W=mg)?The normal force depends on all vertical forces acting on the object and must be calculated using Newton's second law. It adjusts based on the situation to maintain equilibrium.How does the direction of the normal force change if a block is pressed against a wall instead of resting on a table?The normal force acts perpendicular to the wall's surface, pushing away from the wall. Its direction is not always upward but depends on the orientation of the surfaces in contact.What is the significance of the normal force being zero in a physical scenario?A zero normal force means there is no contact between the object and the surface. This typically occurs when an upward force exceeds the object's weight, causing it to lift off.How do you use a free body diagram to solve for the normal force in equilibrium problems?You identify all forces acting on the object, assign directions, and set up Newton's second law with acceleration set to zero. Solving the resulting equation gives the normal force.