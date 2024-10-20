Vertical Forces & Acceleration definitions Flashcards
Vertical Forces & Acceleration definitions
- GravityA force causing objects with mass to attract each other, resulting in weight force near Earth.
- WeightThe force due to gravity on an object, measured in Newtons, varying with gravitational acceleration.
- MassThe quantity of matter in an object, measured in kilograms, constant regardless of location.
- Gravitational AccelerationThe acceleration due to gravity, typically 9.8 m/s² on Earth, varying by location.
- Net ForceThe overall force acting on an object, determining its acceleration according to F=ma.
- EquilibriumA state where forces cancel out, resulting in zero acceleration.
- TensionThe force exerted by a string or rope when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.
- Free FallThe motion of an object under the influence of gravitational force only, with acceleration -9.8 m/s².
- NewtonThe SI unit of force, equivalent to the force needed to accelerate a 1 kg mass by 1 m/s².
- VectorA quantity having both magnitude and direction, such as force or velocity.
- Y-axisThe vertical axis in a coordinate system, often used to analyze vertical forces and motion.
- Free Body DiagramA graphical representation used to visualize the forces acting on an object.
- KilogramThe SI unit of mass, representing the quantity of matter in an object.
- AsteroidA small rocky body orbiting the sun, used in examples to illustrate gravitational attraction.
- Tug of WarA metaphor for comparing opposing forces, determining the direction of acceleration.