Vertical Forces & Acceleration definitions Flashcards

Vertical Forces & Acceleration definitions
  • Gravity
    A force causing objects with mass to attract each other, resulting in weight force near Earth.
  • Weight
    The force due to gravity on an object, measured in Newtons, varying with gravitational acceleration.
  • Mass
    The quantity of matter in an object, measured in kilograms, constant regardless of location.
  • Gravitational Acceleration
    The acceleration due to gravity, typically 9.8 m/s² on Earth, varying by location.
  • Net Force
    The overall force acting on an object, determining its acceleration according to F=ma.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where forces cancel out, resulting in zero acceleration.
  • Tension
    The force exerted by a string or rope when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.
  • Free Fall
    The motion of an object under the influence of gravitational force only, with acceleration -9.8 m/s².
  • Newton
    The SI unit of force, equivalent to the force needed to accelerate a 1 kg mass by 1 m/s².
  • Vector
    A quantity having both magnitude and direction, such as force or velocity.
  • Y-axis
    The vertical axis in a coordinate system, often used to analyze vertical forces and motion.
  • Free Body Diagram
    A graphical representation used to visualize the forces acting on an object.
  • Kilogram
    The SI unit of mass, representing the quantity of matter in an object.
  • Asteroid
    A small rocky body orbiting the sun, used in examples to illustrate gravitational attraction.
  • Tug of War
    A metaphor for comparing opposing forces, determining the direction of acceleration.