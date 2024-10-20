Vertical Forces & Acceleration definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Gravity A force causing objects with mass to attract each other, resulting in weight force near Earth.

Weight The force due to gravity on an object, measured in Newtons, varying with gravitational acceleration.

Mass The quantity of matter in an object, measured in kilograms, constant regardless of location.

Gravitational Acceleration The acceleration due to gravity, typically 9.8 m/s² on Earth, varying by location.

Net Force The overall force acting on an object, determining its acceleration according to F=ma.

Equilibrium A state where forces cancel out, resulting in zero acceleration.

Tension The force exerted by a string or rope when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.

Free Fall The motion of an object under the influence of gravitational force only, with acceleration -9.8 m/s².

Newton The SI unit of force, equivalent to the force needed to accelerate a 1 kg mass by 1 m/s².

Vector A quantity having both magnitude and direction, such as force or velocity.

Y-axis The vertical axis in a coordinate system, often used to analyze vertical forces and motion.

Free Body Diagram A graphical representation used to visualize the forces acting on an object.

Kilogram The SI unit of mass, representing the quantity of matter in an object.

Asteroid A small rocky body orbiting the sun, used in examples to illustrate gravitational attraction.