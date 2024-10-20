Wave Interference definitions Flashcards
Wave Interference definitions
- Wave InterferenceThe interaction of two or more waves meeting along the same medium, temporarily affecting each other's displacement.
- SuperpositionThe process where overlapping waves combine to form a new wave with a displacement equal to the sum of individual displacements.
- Constructive InterferenceOccurs when wave displacements are in the same direction, resulting in a combined amplitude equal to the sum of individual amplitudes.
- Destructive InterferenceOccurs when wave displacements are in opposite directions, causing partial cancellation and a reduced amplitude.
- AmplitudeThe height of a wave, which can increase or decrease based on constructive or destructive interference.
- MediumThe substance or material through which a wave travels, such as a string or rope.
- PulseA single disturbance that moves through a medium, often used to describe a short wave.
- FrequencyThe number of times a wave repeats in a given time period, crucial for wave interference.
- DisplacementThe distance a point on the wave is from its equilibrium position, affecting interference outcomes.
- Inverted PulseA wave pulse that is flipped upside down, often leading to destructive interference.