Wave Interference definitions Flashcards

Wave Interference The interaction of two or more waves meeting along the same medium, temporarily affecting each other's displacement.

Superposition The process where overlapping waves combine to form a new wave with a displacement equal to the sum of individual displacements.

Constructive Interference Occurs when wave displacements are in the same direction, resulting in a combined amplitude equal to the sum of individual amplitudes.

Destructive Interference Occurs when wave displacements are in opposite directions, causing partial cancellation and a reduced amplitude.

Amplitude The height of a wave, which can increase or decrease based on constructive or destructive interference.

Medium The substance or material through which a wave travels, such as a string or rope.

Pulse A single disturbance that moves through a medium, often used to describe a short wave.

Frequency The number of times a wave repeats in a given time period, crucial for wave interference.

Displacement The distance a point on the wave is from its equilibrium position, affecting interference outcomes.