Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Wave Interference definitions Flashcards

Back
Wave Interference definitions
1/10
  • Wave Interference
    The interaction of two or more waves meeting along the same medium, temporarily affecting each other's displacement.
  • Superposition
    The process where overlapping waves combine to form a new wave with a displacement equal to the sum of individual displacements.
  • Constructive Interference
    Occurs when wave displacements are in the same direction, resulting in a combined amplitude equal to the sum of individual amplitudes.
  • Destructive Interference
    Occurs when wave displacements are in opposite directions, causing partial cancellation and a reduced amplitude.
  • Amplitude
    The height of a wave, which can increase or decrease based on constructive or destructive interference.
  • Medium
    The substance or material through which a wave travels, such as a string or rope.
  • Pulse
    A single disturbance that moves through a medium, often used to describe a short wave.
  • Frequency
    The number of times a wave repeats in a given time period, crucial for wave interference.
  • Displacement
    The distance a point on the wave is from its equilibrium position, affecting interference outcomes.
  • Inverted Pulse
    A wave pulse that is flipped upside down, often leading to destructive interference.