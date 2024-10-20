Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Work On Inclined Planes definitions Flashcards

Back
Work On Inclined Planes definitions
1/15
  • Inclined Plane
    A flat surface tilted at an angle, used to help raise or lower objects.
  • Gravitational Force
    The force by which a planet or other body draws objects toward its center.
  • MG X
    The component of gravitational force parallel to the inclined plane.
  • MG Y
    The component of gravitational force perpendicular to the inclined plane.
  • Theta X
    The angle of the inclined plane with respect to the horizontal.
  • Displacement
    The distance and direction of an object's movement from its starting point.
  • Cosine
    A trigonometric function representing the adjacent side over hypotenuse in a right triangle.
  • Sine
    A trigonometric function representing the opposite side over hypotenuse in a right triangle.
  • Normal Force
    The force perpendicular to the surface of contact, supporting the weight of an object.
  • Scalar
    A quantity possessing only magnitude, not direction.
  • Joule
    The SI unit of work or energy, equivalent to one newton meter.
  • Work
    The energy transfer that occurs when an object is moved over a distance by an external force.
  • Angle
    The space between two intersecting lines or surfaces at or close to the point where they meet.
  • Coordinate System
    A system for determining the position of a point by a set of numbers.
  • Perpendicular
    Two lines or surfaces at an angle of 90 degrees to each other.