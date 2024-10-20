Work On Inclined Planes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Inclined Plane A flat surface tilted at an angle, used to help raise or lower objects.

Gravitational Force The force by which a planet or other body draws objects toward its center.

MG X The component of gravitational force parallel to the inclined plane.

MG Y The component of gravitational force perpendicular to the inclined plane.

Theta X The angle of the inclined plane with respect to the horizontal.

Displacement The distance and direction of an object's movement from its starting point.

Cosine A trigonometric function representing the adjacent side over hypotenuse in a right triangle.

Sine A trigonometric function representing the opposite side over hypotenuse in a right triangle.

Normal Force The force perpendicular to the surface of contact, supporting the weight of an object.

Scalar A quantity possessing only magnitude, not direction.

Joule The SI unit of work or energy, equivalent to one newton meter.

Work The energy transfer that occurs when an object is moved over a distance by an external force.

Angle The space between two intersecting lines or surfaces at or close to the point where they meet.

Coordinate System A system for determining the position of a point by a set of numbers.