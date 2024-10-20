Work On Inclined Planes definitions Flashcards
Back
Work On Inclined Planes definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Inclined PlaneA flat surface tilted at an angle, used to help raise or lower objects.
- Gravitational ForceThe force by which a planet or other body draws objects toward its center.
- MG XThe component of gravitational force parallel to the inclined plane.
- MG YThe component of gravitational force perpendicular to the inclined plane.
- Theta XThe angle of the inclined plane with respect to the horizontal.
- DisplacementThe distance and direction of an object's movement from its starting point.
- CosineA trigonometric function representing the adjacent side over hypotenuse in a right triangle.
- SineA trigonometric function representing the opposite side over hypotenuse in a right triangle.
- Normal ForceThe force perpendicular to the surface of contact, supporting the weight of an object.
- ScalarA quantity possessing only magnitude, not direction.
- JouleThe SI unit of work or energy, equivalent to one newton meter.
- WorkThe energy transfer that occurs when an object is moved over a distance by an external force.
- AngleThe space between two intersecting lines or surfaces at or close to the point where they meet.
- Coordinate SystemA system for determining the position of a point by a set of numbers.
- PerpendicularTwo lines or surfaces at an angle of 90 degrees to each other.