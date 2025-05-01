Work On Inclined Planes quiz #1 Flashcards
Work On Inclined Planes quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/30
What is occurring when work is being done on an object on an inclined plane?Work is being done when a force causes displacement of an object in the direction of the force, such as gravity moving a block down an inclined plane.If twice as much work is done on a body, does this mean twice as much change in energy for the body?Yes, doing twice as much work on a body generally results in twice as much change in the body's energy, since work is the transfer of energy.How do you calculate the work done by each component of gravity (mgx and mgy) on a block sliding down an inclined plane?Work by mgx is calculated as mg * sin(theta_x) * d * cos(0), and work by mgy is mg * cos(theta_x) * d * cos(90), which is zero.Does work done on a system necessarily change the system's kinetic energy?Work done on a system can change its kinetic energy, but it may also change other forms of energy depending on the situation.How does a pulley do work in lifting an object?A pulley does work by redirecting the force applied, allowing a load to be lifted by applying force over a distance, transferring energy to the object.How do you calculate the work done by an elevator motor to lift a 1500 kg elevator a height of 100 m?Work = m * g * h; for a 1500 kg elevator lifted 100 m, work = 1500 * 9.8 * 100 joules.How much work is required to lift an object with a mass of 5.0 kg to a height of 3.5 m?Work = m * g * h = 5.0 * 9.8 * 3.5 joules.In which situation is no work considered to be done by a force?No work is done when the force is perpendicular to the displacement, such as the normal force on an inclined plane.How do you calculate the work done by a field in moving a proton from point A to point B?Work is calculated as the force exerted by the field times the displacement in the direction of the force: W = F * d * cos(theta).Is the work done by tension positive when moving an object up an incline?Yes, if tension acts in the direction of displacement, the work done by tension is positive.How do you calculate the work done by a flea jumping upward, using g = 10 m/s²?Work = m * g * h, where m is the flea's mass and h is the height jumped.In which situation is no work being done on an object?No work is done when the force is perpendicular to the direction of motion, such as gravity acting perpendicular to movement along a horizontal surface.How do you calculate the work done on a gas during a process?Work done on a gas is generally calculated as the product of pressure and change in volume: W = P * ΔV, if applicable.How do you calculate the work required to pull apart two plates to a distance of 2.0 mm?Work is calculated as the force required to separate the plates times the distance: W = F * d.How much work does a child do while pulling a 12-kg wagon a distance of 4.3 m with a 22 N force?Work = F * d = 22 * 4.3 joules.If the net work done on an object is positive, what happens to the object's energy?If net work is positive, the object's energy increases.What does the term 'work function' describe in physics?Work function refers to the minimum energy required to remove an electron from a material.How much work is done when a 100 lb rock is lifted to a height of 3 ft?Work = weight * height = 100 lb * 3 ft (convert to joules if needed).How do you calculate the work done by gravity on a box moving down an inclined plane?Work by gravity = m * g * sin(theta_x) * d, where theta_x is the incline angle and d is the distance moved.How does work affect energy between objects and cause a change in the form of energy?Work transfers energy between objects, which can result in a change in the form of energy, such as from potential to kinetic.Which situations are examples of work occurring?Work occurs when a force causes displacement in the direction of the force, such as pushing a block down an incline.In which scenario is the greatest amount of work done on a wagon?The greatest work is done when the largest force is applied over the greatest distance in the direction of motion.When does a gust of wind do work on a ball?The wind does work on the ball when it pushes the ball in the direction of the ball's displacement.In which case is no work done on a football?No work is done if the force applied is perpendicular to the football's displacement.How much work is done to lift a 5000 N block 10 m?Work = force * distance = 5000 * 10 joules.What is an example of no work being done on an object?No work is done when the force is perpendicular to the displacement, such as the normal force on an inclined plane.How much work does Caroline do when she uses 20 N of force to move a box 15 m?Work = F * d = 20 * 15 joules.If you push an object a certain distance while applying twice the force, how does the work done compare?Doubling the force while moving the same distance results in twice as much work done.How do you calculate the work done by gravity on a book during its movement?Work by gravity = m * g * h, where h is the vertical displacement.How do you calculate the work done by a gas during a process from state 2 to state 6?Work is calculated as W = P * ΔV, where ΔV is the change in volume between states 2 and 6.