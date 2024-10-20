Work By Springs definitions Flashcards
Work By Springs definitions
- Hooke's LawDescribes the force exerted by a spring, proportional to its displacement from equilibrium.
- Spring ConstantA measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted by 'k', in newtons per meter (N/m).
- Equilibrium PositionThe position where a spring is neither compressed nor stretched, and displacement is zero.
- DeformationThe change in length of a spring from its equilibrium position, denoted by 'x'.
- Restoring ForceThe force exerted by a spring that acts to return it to its equilibrium position.
- Applied ForceThe external force applied to compress or stretch a spring.
- Action-Reaction PairA pair of forces where one is the action and the other is the equal and opposite reaction.
- Variable ForceA force that changes in magnitude or direction over time, such as spring force.
- Work Done by SpringCalculated as negative one half k x squared, representing energy stored or released.
- MagnitudeThe size or amount of a quantity, ignoring its direction.
- CompressionThe act of pressing a spring into a smaller length than its equilibrium position.
- DisplacementThe distance and direction from the equilibrium position to the current position.
- Cosine ThetaA trigonometric function used to calculate work, based on the angle between force and displacement.
- Average ForceThe mean value of a variable force over a displacement, used in work calculations.
- JoulesThe unit of work or energy in the International System of Units (SI).