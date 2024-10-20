Work By Springs definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Hooke's Law Describes the force exerted by a spring, proportional to its displacement from equilibrium.

Spring Constant A measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted by 'k', in newtons per meter (N/m).

Equilibrium Position The position where a spring is neither compressed nor stretched, and displacement is zero.

Deformation The change in length of a spring from its equilibrium position, denoted by 'x'.

Restoring Force The force exerted by a spring that acts to return it to its equilibrium position.

Applied Force The external force applied to compress or stretch a spring.

Action-Reaction Pair A pair of forces where one is the action and the other is the equal and opposite reaction.

Variable Force A force that changes in magnitude or direction over time, such as spring force.

Work Done by Spring Calculated as negative one half k x squared, representing energy stored or released.

Magnitude The size or amount of a quantity, ignoring its direction.

Compression The act of pressing a spring into a smaller length than its equilibrium position.

Displacement The distance and direction from the equilibrium position to the current position.

Cosine Theta A trigonometric function used to calculate work, based on the angle between force and displacement.

Average Force The mean value of a variable force over a displacement, used in work calculations.