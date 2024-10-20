Work By Springs definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Work By Springs definitions

Work By Springs definitions
  • Hooke's Law
    Describes the force exerted by a spring, proportional to its displacement from equilibrium.
  • Spring Constant
    A measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted by 'k', in newtons per meter (N/m).
  • Equilibrium Position
    The position where a spring is neither compressed nor stretched, and displacement is zero.
  • Deformation
    The change in length of a spring from its equilibrium position, denoted by 'x'.
  • Restoring Force
    The force exerted by a spring that acts to return it to its equilibrium position.
  • Applied Force
    The external force applied to compress or stretch a spring.
  • Action-Reaction Pair
    A pair of forces where one is the action and the other is the equal and opposite reaction.
  • Variable Force
    A force that changes in magnitude or direction over time, such as spring force.
  • Work Done by Spring
    Calculated as negative one half k x squared, representing energy stored or released.
  • Magnitude
    The size or amount of a quantity, ignoring its direction.
  • Compression
    The act of pressing a spring into a smaller length than its equilibrium position.
  • Displacement
    The distance and direction from the equilibrium position to the current position.
  • Cosine Theta
    A trigonometric function used to calculate work, based on the angle between force and displacement.
  • Average Force
    The mean value of a variable force over a displacement, used in work calculations.
  • Joules
    The unit of work or energy in the International System of Units (SI).