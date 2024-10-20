Work From Electric Force definitions Flashcards
Work From Electric Force definitions
- Electric ForceA conservative force that acts between charged particles, influencing their motion and potential energy.
- Potential EnergyEnergy stored due to an object's position in an electric field, changing as the object moves.
- Work-Energy TheoremStates that work done on an object is equal to the change in its kinetic energy.
- Conservative ForceA force where the work done is path-independent and related to potential energy changes.
- Point ChargeAn idealized charge with negligible size, used to simplify electric field and force calculations.
- Potential DifferenceThe difference in electric potential between two points, influencing the work done on a charge.
- Uniform Electric FieldA field where the electric force is constant in magnitude and direction across a region.
- Path IndependenceCharacteristic of conservative forces where work depends only on initial and final positions.
- Coulomb's ConstantA proportionality constant in electrostatics, denoted as k, used in calculating electric forces.
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy of an object due to its motion, affected by work done by electric forces.
- Electric PotentialThe work done per unit charge in bringing a charge from infinity to a point in space.
- DisplacementThe change in position of a charge in an electric field, affecting the work done.
- Cosine ThetaThe cosine of the angle between force and displacement, used in calculating work.
- Nano CoulombA unit of electric charge equal to 10^-9 coulombs, often used in small charge calculations.
- Micro CoulombA unit of electric charge equal to 10^-6 coulombs, used in measuring small charges.