Work From Electric Force definitions Flashcards

Electric Force A conservative force that acts between charged particles, influencing their motion and potential energy.

Potential Energy Energy stored due to an object's position in an electric field, changing as the object moves.

Work-Energy Theorem States that work done on an object is equal to the change in its kinetic energy.

Conservative Force A force where the work done is path-independent and related to potential energy changes.

Point Charge An idealized charge with negligible size, used to simplify electric field and force calculations.

Potential Difference The difference in electric potential between two points, influencing the work done on a charge.

Uniform Electric Field A field where the electric force is constant in magnitude and direction across a region.

Path Independence Characteristic of conservative forces where work depends only on initial and final positions.

Coulomb's Constant A proportionality constant in electrostatics, denoted as k, used in calculating electric forces.

Kinetic Energy Energy of an object due to its motion, affected by work done by electric forces.

Electric Potential The work done per unit charge in bringing a charge from infinity to a point in space.

Displacement The change in position of a charge in an electric field, affecting the work done.

Cosine Theta The cosine of the angle between force and displacement, used in calculating work.

Nano Coulomb A unit of electric charge equal to 10^-9 coulombs, often used in small charge calculations.