Work From Electric Force definitions Flashcards

Work From Electric Force definitions

Work From Electric Force definitions
  • Electric Force
    A conservative force that acts between charged particles, influencing their motion and potential energy.
  • Potential Energy
    Energy stored due to an object's position in an electric field, changing as the object moves.
  • Work-Energy Theorem
    States that work done on an object is equal to the change in its kinetic energy.
  • Conservative Force
    A force where the work done is path-independent and related to potential energy changes.
  • Point Charge
    An idealized charge with negligible size, used to simplify electric field and force calculations.
  • Potential Difference
    The difference in electric potential between two points, influencing the work done on a charge.
  • Uniform Electric Field
    A field where the electric force is constant in magnitude and direction across a region.
  • Path Independence
    Characteristic of conservative forces where work depends only on initial and final positions.
  • Coulomb's Constant
    A proportionality constant in electrostatics, denoted as k, used in calculating electric forces.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy of an object due to its motion, affected by work done by electric forces.
  • Electric Potential
    The work done per unit charge in bringing a charge from infinity to a point in space.
  • Displacement
    The change in position of a charge in an electric field, affecting the work done.
  • Cosine Theta
    The cosine of the angle between force and displacement, used in calculating work.
  • Nano Coulomb
    A unit of electric charge equal to 10^-9 coulombs, often used in small charge calculations.
  • Micro Coulomb
    A unit of electric charge equal to 10^-6 coulombs, used in measuring small charges.