PV Diagrams & Work definitions Flashcards

PV Diagram A graph plotting pressure against volume to represent thermodynamic processes of a system or gas.

Thermodynamic Process A change in a system or gas from one state to another, often represented on a PV diagram.

Constant Pressure A condition where pressure remains unchanged during a thermodynamic process.

Work Energy transfer calculated as the area under the curve on a PV diagram.

Delta V The change in volume of a gas during a thermodynamic process.

Rectangle A shape used to calculate work done at constant pressure on a PV diagram.

Triangle A shape used to calculate work done when pressure changes on a PV diagram.

Negative Work Work done on a gas, indicated by a process path from right to left on a PV diagram.

Positive Work Work done by a gas, indicated by a process path from left to right on a PV diagram.

Area Under Curve Represents the work done in a thermodynamic process on a PV diagram.

Initial Point The starting state of a gas on a PV diagram, defined by specific pressure and volume.

Final Point The ending state of a gas on a PV diagram, defined by specific pressure and volume.

Direction Indicated by arrows on a PV diagram, crucial for determining the sign of work done.

Base The horizontal length of a shape on a PV diagram, representing volume change.