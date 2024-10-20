Skip to main content
PV Diagrams & Work definitions Flashcards

PV Diagrams & Work definitions
  • PV Diagram
    A graph plotting pressure against volume to represent thermodynamic processes of a system or gas.
  • Thermodynamic Process
    A change in a system or gas from one state to another, often represented on a PV diagram.
  • Constant Pressure
    A condition where pressure remains unchanged during a thermodynamic process.
  • Work
    Energy transfer calculated as the area under the curve on a PV diagram.
  • Delta V
    The change in volume of a gas during a thermodynamic process.
  • Rectangle
    A shape used to calculate work done at constant pressure on a PV diagram.
  • Triangle
    A shape used to calculate work done when pressure changes on a PV diagram.
  • Negative Work
    Work done on a gas, indicated by a process path from right to left on a PV diagram.
  • Positive Work
    Work done by a gas, indicated by a process path from left to right on a PV diagram.
  • Area Under Curve
    Represents the work done in a thermodynamic process on a PV diagram.
  • Initial Point
    The starting state of a gas on a PV diagram, defined by specific pressure and volume.
  • Final Point
    The ending state of a gas on a PV diagram, defined by specific pressure and volume.
  • Direction
    Indicated by arrows on a PV diagram, crucial for determining the sign of work done.
  • Base
    The horizontal length of a shape on a PV diagram, representing volume change.
  • Height
    The vertical length of a shape on a PV diagram, representing pressure.