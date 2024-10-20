PV Diagrams & Work definitions Flashcards
PV Diagrams & Work definitions
- PV DiagramA graph plotting pressure against volume to represent thermodynamic processes of a system or gas.
- Thermodynamic ProcessA change in a system or gas from one state to another, often represented on a PV diagram.
- Constant PressureA condition where pressure remains unchanged during a thermodynamic process.
- WorkEnergy transfer calculated as the area under the curve on a PV diagram.
- Delta VThe change in volume of a gas during a thermodynamic process.
- RectangleA shape used to calculate work done at constant pressure on a PV diagram.
- TriangleA shape used to calculate work done when pressure changes on a PV diagram.
- Negative WorkWork done on a gas, indicated by a process path from right to left on a PV diagram.
- Positive WorkWork done by a gas, indicated by a process path from left to right on a PV diagram.
- Area Under CurveRepresents the work done in a thermodynamic process on a PV diagram.
- Initial PointThe starting state of a gas on a PV diagram, defined by specific pressure and volume.
- Final PointThe ending state of a gas on a PV diagram, defined by specific pressure and volume.
- DirectionIndicated by arrows on a PV diagram, crucial for determining the sign of work done.
- BaseThe horizontal length of a shape on a PV diagram, representing volume change.
- HeightThe vertical length of a shape on a PV diagram, representing pressure.