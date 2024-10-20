Young's Double Slit Experiment definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Diffraction The bending of light waves around obstacles, leading to interference patterns.

Interference The process where two or more light waves superpose to form a resultant wave.

Constructive Interference Occurs when light waves combine to increase amplitude, creating bright fringes.

Destructive Interference Occurs when light waves combine to decrease amplitude, creating dark fringes.

Fringe A band of light or dark formed by interference of light waves.

Wavelength The distance between successive peaks of a wave, denoted by lambda (λ).

Slit Separation The distance between two slits in a double slit experiment, denoted by D.

Indexing Number A number (m or n) used to identify the order of bright or dark fringes.

Central Bright Fringe The brightest fringe located at the center of the diffraction pattern.

Angle of Diffraction The angle at which light waves emerge from slits, forming interference patterns.

Isotropic Having identical properties in all directions, as in light spreading from slits.

Amplitude The height of a wave, determining its brightness in interference patterns.

Tangent A trigonometric function used to calculate distances in diffraction problems.

Nanometer A unit of length equal to one billionth of a meter, used to measure wavelengths.