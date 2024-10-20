Linear Thermal Expansion definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Linear Thermal Expansion The increase in length of a material when its temperature rises.

Temperature Change The difference in temperature that causes a material to expand or contract.

Length Change The variation in length of an object due to temperature fluctuations.

Metal Rod A one-dimensional object often used to demonstrate thermal expansion.

Initial Length The original length of an object before any temperature change.

Linear Expansion Coefficient A constant that quantifies how much a material expands per degree of temperature change.

Kelvin A unit of temperature measurement used in scientific calculations.

Celsius A temperature scale where water freezes at 0 degrees and boils at 100 degrees.

Final Length The length of an object after it has been subjected to a temperature change.

Delta L Symbol representing the change in length of an object due to thermal expansion.

Delta T Symbol representing the change in temperature affecting an object's expansion.

Alpha The symbol for the linear expansion coefficient in thermal expansion equations.

Construction An industry where understanding thermal expansion is crucial to prevent structural damage.

Engineering A field that applies principles of thermal expansion to design safe structures.