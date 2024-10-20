Linear Thermal Expansion definitions Flashcards
Linear Thermal Expansion definitions
- Linear Thermal ExpansionThe increase in length of a material when its temperature rises.
- Temperature ChangeThe difference in temperature that causes a material to expand or contract.
- Length ChangeThe variation in length of an object due to temperature fluctuations.
- Metal RodA one-dimensional object often used to demonstrate thermal expansion.
- Initial LengthThe original length of an object before any temperature change.
- Linear Expansion CoefficientA constant that quantifies how much a material expands per degree of temperature change.
- KelvinA unit of temperature measurement used in scientific calculations.
- CelsiusA temperature scale where water freezes at 0 degrees and boils at 100 degrees.
- Final LengthThe length of an object after it has been subjected to a temperature change.
- Delta LSymbol representing the change in length of an object due to thermal expansion.
- Delta TSymbol representing the change in temperature affecting an object's expansion.
- AlphaThe symbol for the linear expansion coefficient in thermal expansion equations.
- ConstructionAn industry where understanding thermal expansion is crucial to prevent structural damage.
- EngineeringA field that applies principles of thermal expansion to design safe structures.
- Real-world ScenariosPractical applications of thermal expansion concepts in everyday life.