Linear Thermal Expansion definitions Flashcards

  • Linear Thermal Expansion
    The increase in length of a material when its temperature rises.
  • Temperature Change
    The difference in temperature that causes a material to expand or contract.
  • Length Change
    The variation in length of an object due to temperature fluctuations.
  • Metal Rod
    A one-dimensional object often used to demonstrate thermal expansion.
  • Initial Length
    The original length of an object before any temperature change.
  • Linear Expansion Coefficient
    A constant that quantifies how much a material expands per degree of temperature change.
  • Kelvin
    A unit of temperature measurement used in scientific calculations.
  • Celsius
    A temperature scale where water freezes at 0 degrees and boils at 100 degrees.
  • Final Length
    The length of an object after it has been subjected to a temperature change.
  • Delta L
    Symbol representing the change in length of an object due to thermal expansion.
  • Delta T
    Symbol representing the change in temperature affecting an object's expansion.
  • Alpha
    The symbol for the linear expansion coefficient in thermal expansion equations.
  • Construction
    An industry where understanding thermal expansion is crucial to prevent structural damage.
  • Engineering
    A field that applies principles of thermal expansion to design safe structures.
  • Real-world Scenarios
    Practical applications of thermal expansion concepts in everyday life.