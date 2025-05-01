Precalculus
For the following trigonometric expression, evaluate and give the answer as an exact value in radians.
tan- 1(- 1)
Identify the equation which has a solution equal to 2π3\frac{2\pi}{3}32π .
Determine the exact value of the given inverse trigonometric function without using a calculator.
y=sec−1(−1)+sec−1(2)y=\sec^{-1}\left(-1\right)+\sec^{-1}\left(2\right)y=sec−1(−1)+sec−1(2)
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
cos(2arctan8413)\cos\left(2\arctan\frac{84}{13}\right)cos(2arctan1384)
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
2 cos A - 19 = 5 cos A + 11
For the following trigonometric equation, perform substitution to identify which of the following angles is a solution.
cos x = (√3)/2a) π/6
b) π/3
c) π/4
d) π/2
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of a calculator. Round your final answer up to four decimal places.
5sin2 x - 3 = 0