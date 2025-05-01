Determine the exact value of the expression using the half-angle formula.
tan (5π/6)
Write the given trigonometric function in terms of .
Determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression using the half-angle identity.
Write the given trigonometric expression in terms of cosine.
cos 70° cos 10° + sin 70° sin 10°
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression.
sin25°cos65°+cos25°sin65°
Find the exact value of cos(x−y) . Use a trigonometric identity.
cosx=115, siny=−81, x in fourth quadrant, y in third quadrant
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
tan 2β where cosβ = 21/29, β lies in quadrant IV.
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of an identity.
sin 2x = 2cos x