12. Trigonometric Identities
12. Trigonometric Identities / Sum and Difference Identities / Problem 5

Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression.
sin25°cos65°+cos25°sin65°\sin25\degree\cos65\degree+\cos25\degree\sin65\degree

