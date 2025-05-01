Precalculus
Transform the given polar equation into a rectangular equation. Use the resulting equation to draw the graph.
r = 4
Consider the following equation.
r = 10 + 7 cos θ
Perform the test for symmetry with respect to the polar axis, the line θ = π/2, and the pole.
Identify the point on the graph corresponding to the provided polar coordinates, with points P, Q, R, and S indicated.
(2, -45°)
A point in polar coordinates is given as (−17,−45°)(-17 , -45°). What are its rectangular coordinates?
Graph the polar equation r=5+5cosθr=5+5\cos\thetar=5+5cosθ and identify the type of graph it produces.