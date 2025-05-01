Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
15. Polar Equations
15. Polar Equations / Polar Coordinate System / Problem 3

Identify the point on the graph corresponding to the provided polar coordinates, with points P, Q, R, and S indicated.
(2, -45°)
Polar coordinate graph showing points P, Q, R, S with polar coordinates (2, -45°).

Learn this concept