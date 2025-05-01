Skip to main content
19. Conic Sections
19. Conic Sections / Introduction to Conic Sections / Problem 1

Without completing the square, determine whether the equation represents a parabola, circle, ellipse, or hyperbola.
x2+9y228x270y+2185=0x^2+9y^2-28x-270y+2185=0

