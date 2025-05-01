Solve the following equation by completing the square: y2 - 8y - 3 = 0
For the line segment bounded by the given endpoints, (3, 9) and (13, 15), find the midpoint.
Solve: fog(x) and also find domain of fog(x) where f(x) = 3x -2; g(x) = √x
Use standard graph of the given function f(x) = |x| to transform it into the following function g(x) =2|4x+3|+3
Graph h(x) = √(2x - 6) as a transformation of the square root function f(x) = √(2x).
For the following function, sketch its graph. g(x) = √(25x)
Given the two functions f and g, find fg and identify the domain.
f(x)=71x−2, g(x)=x+10
For the given one-to-one function, find the inverse function, f-1 (x), and verify that your equation is correct.
f(x) = x/2
Find (f ○ g)¯¹(x) and (g¯¹ ○ f-1)(x) if f(x) = 5x and g(x) = x - 7.