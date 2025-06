4. Polynomial Functions / Quadratic Functions / Problem 2

A ball is thrown upward from the roof of a building with an initial velocity of 16 ft/sec. The height of the building is 50 ft. The equation for the height of the ball after t seconds is given as s(t) = -16t2 + 16t + 50. Determine the time when the ball will achieve a maximum height. Also, find the maximum height.