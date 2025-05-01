Plot the given function on the rectangular coordinate system.
f(x) = (7/8)x
Solve for x in the given equation.
(1/e)-3x = (1/e3)2x+5
Graph f(x) = 5x to start. After that, graph the provided function using transformations of this graph. Graph the asymptotes and provide equations. Find the function's domain and range using the graphs.
g(x) = 5x +3
Draw the graph of the following function. ƒ(x)=6x
Use a calculator to approximate the value of the following number to four decimal places.
e- 1.9
For the given functions,
f(x) = logex
g(x) = - ln(5x)
(i) Graph in the same cartesian plane
(ii) Identify all asymptotes
(iii) Identify Domain and Range
a) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 0; g(x): x > 0; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
b) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x < 0; g(x): x < 0; Range f(x): f(x) > 0; g(x): g(x) > 0
c) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 1,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 0; g(x): x > 1; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
d) (i) Graph:
(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 1, g(x): x = 0,
(iii) Domain f(x): x > 1; g(x): x > 0; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values
Which of the following is the logarithmic form of b4 = 1296?