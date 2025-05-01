For the given functions,

f(x) = log e x

g(x) = - ln(5x)

(i) Graph in the same cartesian plane

(ii) Identify all asymptotes

(iii) Identify Domain and Range





a) (i) Graph:

(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 0,

(iii) Domain f(x): x > 0; g(x): x > 0; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values

b) (i) Graph:

(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 0,

(iii) Domain f(x): x < 0; g(x): x < 0; Range f(x): f(x) > 0; g(x): g(x) > 0

c) (i) Graph:

(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 0, g(x): x = 1,

(iii) Domain f(x): x > 0; g(x): x > 1; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values

d) (i) Graph:

(ii) Asymptotes f(x): x = 1, g(x): x = 0,

(iii) Domain f(x): x > 1; g(x): x > 0; Range f(x): all real values; g(x): all real values