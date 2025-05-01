Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Algebraic Expressions
0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra / Algebraic Expressions / Problem 1

Consider the set M = {-1028, -2050/5, -3/25, 0, 4/21, 1, √24, 11, 9π}. Identify which of its elements are irrational numbers.

Learn this concept