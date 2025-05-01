Precalculus
In the following figure, solve for the value of the indicated angles in degree measure.
Determine the equivalent radian measure of 165° 40'. Express the answer to the nearest thousandth.
Determine the exact value of the given function.
tan (-11π/3)
Rewrite the following angle as radians and express it as a multiple of π.
1220°
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in meters and the unit of t is in minutes. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
h = - 8 cos [(π/4)t]
For the following diagram, determine the degree measure of the indicated angles.
Determine the measure of the missing side, x, of the triangle CDE.