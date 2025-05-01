Skip to main content
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
7. Measuring Angles / Complementary and Supplementary Angles / Problem 1

In the following figure, solve for the value of the indicated angles in degree measure.

Triangle with angles labeled (3x+3)°, (4x)°, and (2x-12)° for solving angle measures.

