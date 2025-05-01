Write the corresponding rectangular equation for the following parametric equation by eliminating t. Draw a graph of the plane curve using the rectangular equation. Indicate the direction of the curve that is obtained by using arrows that correspond to the increasing values of t.
x=4sint,y=4cost; 0≤t<2π
x=4csct,y=2cott
For a satellite moving in an elliptical path given by x=−3+2cost and y=4+5sint, eliminate the parameter t to express its path in the standard form of an ellipse.