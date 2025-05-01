Write the corresponding rectangular equation for the following parametric equation by eliminating t t t. Draw a graph of the plane curve using the rectangular equation. Indicate the direction of the curve that is obtained by using arrows that correspond to the increasing values of t t t.

x = 4 sin t , y = 4 cos t x=4\sin t,y=4\cos t x=4sint,y=4cost; 0 ≤ t < 2 π 0\leq{t}\lt{2\pi} 0≤t<2π