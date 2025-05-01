Skip to main content
Ellipses: Standard Form
19. Conic Sections / Ellipses: Standard Form / Problem 5

The blue ellipse shown in the figure is defined by x2/36 + y2/81 = 1. Determine the equation of the two circles.


Graph showing a blue ellipse and two concentric circles in green and brown.

