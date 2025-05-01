Given the following vector, v, obtain the unit vector (u) that aligns with the direction of v.
v = 16 i - 12 j
Considering the vector a = 11i - 4j, determine the following vector:
30a
Find 7a - (3b - 2c) using the following vectors:
a = -5i + 6j, b = 2i + 7j, c = 10i + 9j
For the given vector, calculate its magnitude and direction angle. Express your answer to the nearest tenth, if required.
〈11,14〉
Express the following vector into terms of i and j .
〈9,−11〉
For the following vectors, Find the value of the following expression (8u)•v .
u=〈−10,6〉 and v=〈12,19〉