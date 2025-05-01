Skip to main content
Geometric Vectors
14. Vectors / Geometric Vectors / Problem 6

For the following vectors, Find the value of the following expression (8u)v(8\text{\textbf{u}}) • \text{\textbf{v}} .
u=10,6\text{\textbf{u}}=〈-10,6〉 and v=12,19\text{\textbf{v}}=〈12,19〉

