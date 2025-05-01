14. Vectors / Geometric Vectors / Problem 6

For the following vectors, Find the value of the following expression ( 8 u ) • v (8\text{\textbf{u}}) • \text{\textbf{v}} ( 8 u ) • v .

u = 〈 − 10 , 6 〉 \text{\textbf{u}}=〈-10,6〉 u = 〈 − 10 , 6〉 and v = 〈 12 , 19 〉 \text{\textbf{v}}=〈12,19〉 v = 〈12 , 19〉