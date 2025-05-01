Skip to main content
Graphing Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions / Graphing Polynomial Functions / Problem 2

Determine whether the given polynomial f(x)=12x319x+17f(x) = 12x^{3}-19x+17 has a real zero between 5-5 and 0 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.

