Determine whether the given polynomial f ( x ) = 12 x 3 − 19 x + 17 f(x) = 12x^{3}-19x+17 f ( x ) = 12 x 3 − 19 x + 17 has a real zero between − 5 -5 − 5 and 0 by using the Intermediate Value Theorem.