Provide the graph of the solution set of the following system:
For the given objective function, find the maximum value subject to the constraints. (Hint: first graph the region enclosed by the constraints.)
Function: z = 6x + 13y
Constraints:
2x+3y ≥ 9
3x+2y ≤ 13
y ≤ x
y ≥ 0
x ≥ 0
Graph the following system of inequalities, and evaluate the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. Then, identify the values of x and y for which the maximum value is found.
Graph the following system of inequalities, and evaluate the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. Then, identify the values of x and y for which the maximum value is found.
Graph the following inequality: x2 + y2 ≥ 9
Convert the following statement into a system of inequality in two variables and graph the system.
"The y-variable is at least 9 more than the product of - 6 and the x-variable."