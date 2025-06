18. Systems of Equations and Matrices / Graphing Systems of Inequalities / Problem 2

For the given objective function, find the maximum value subject to the constraints. (Hint: first graph the region enclosed by the constraints.)

Function: z = 6x + 13y

Constraints:

2x+3y ≥ 9

3x+2y ≤ 13

y ≤ x

y ≥ 0

x ≥ 0