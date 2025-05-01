Skip to main content
Hyperbolas at the Origin
19. Conic Sections / Hyperbolas at the Origin / Problem 2

Given the following conditions of a hyperbola, solve for the standard form of its equation.
Foci: (- 5, 0), (5, 0);
Vertices (- 1, 0), (1, 0)

