Precalculus
Given the following conditions of a hyperbola, solve for the standard form of its equation.
Center: (3, - 1);Focus: (9, - 1);Vertex: (7, - 1)
Given the following conditions of a hyperbola, solve for the standard form of its equation
Foci: (0, - 5), (0, 5); Vertices (0, -2), (0, 2)
Graph the hyperbola defined by 4x2 - 25y2 = 100 using its vertices and asymptotes. Then, determine the equations of the asymptotes and the foci.
The graph of a hyperbola is shown. Determine the standard form of its equation.
The equation of the hyperbola is given below. Draw the graph using its center, vertices, and asymptotes. Find the equations for the asymptotes and the coordinates of the foci.