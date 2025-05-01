Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin
19. Conic Sections / Hyperbolas NOT at the Origin / Problem 2

Given the following conditions of a hyperbola, solve for the standard form of its equation
Foci: (0, - 5), (0, 5); Vertices (0, -2), (0, 2)

Learn this concept