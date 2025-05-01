19. Conic Sections / Introduction to Conic Sections / Problem 3

Without completing the square, determine whether the equation represents a parabola, circle, ellipse, or hyperbola.

3 y 2 − 7 x − 72 y + 607 = 0 3y^2-7x-72y+607=0 3 y 2 − 7 x − 72 y + 607 = 0