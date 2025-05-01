Precalculus
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
tan-1 [tan(-π/3)]
tan-1 (tan 3π/4)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
sin (tan⁻¹ 4x)
Find the solution of the equation on the interval [0, 4] using a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
(arctanx)3−3x+5=0\left(\arctan x\right)^3-3x+5=0(arctanx)3−3x+5=0
Determine the angle measure θ\thetaθ without using a calculator. Express the answer in degrees.
θ=arcsin(7)\theta=\arcsin\left(7\right)θ=arcsin(7)